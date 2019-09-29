Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mason's Island Yacht Club
7 Yacht Club Road
Mystic, CT
View Map
Lucius Milan "Skip" Whitaker III

Lucius Milan "Skip" Whitaker III Obituary
Unionville - It is with great sadness that the Whitaker family announces the death of their beloved son, Lucius Milan "Skip" Whitaker III. He passed away Sept. 18, 2019. He was 56 years old.

Skip was born in Hartford Hospital. He graduated from Renbrook School, Farmington High School and New England College. He was a proud member of the NEC lacrosse team and he and his team were to be awarded recognition as the only undefeated varsity team in the college's history.

He is survived by his parents, Arline and Lucius Milan Whitaker Jr. "Buzz"; sister Lindsey Whitaker Brennwald, brother-in-law, Dan Brennwald; and niece McKenna Whitaker Brennwald; his aunt and uncle Sue and Jack Belicka, of Stonington; and many cousins, relatives and a large group of friends spread from the shoreline of Maine to the British Virgin Islands. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Pauline and John Belicka, formerly of Greenwich.

Skip was an avid hunter and boater – both sailing and fishing; and a member of the Mudheads. Skip's first boat ride was on an Egg Harbor, in a crib covered with an oil cloth to protect him from the saltwater- he was only two months old.

Skip ran his own excavating company, Whitaker Enterprises, for many years and was proud of the work his company accomplished.

Please join us for a Celebration of Skip's life from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19, at Mason's Island Yacht Club, 7 Yacht Club Road, Mystic.

If you wish to make a donation in Skip's memory, please send to Mystic River Mudhead Sailing Association, P.O. Box 117, West Mystic, CT 06388 – or to any worthy .

Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019
