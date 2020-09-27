1/1
Lucretia "Grace" Barber
Norwich - Lucretia "Grace" Barber, 95, a longtime Norwich resident passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Grace was born to Italian immigrants, Joseph and Rose Savino in the Bronx, N.Y. As a young girl, she moved to Scotland, working on her parents' dairy farm. Grace married her husband, Peter D. Barber, Dec. 1, 1956, and moved to Norwich to raise her family.

Grace was a deeply devoted and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved nothing more than spending time and being surrounded by her family. She will be sorely missed.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter D. Barber; and brother Nicholas Savino. She is survived by her son Peter A. Barber and wife Annette of Norwich; daughter Roseanne and husband Joseph Muscarella of Norwich; a sister Rose Cochran of Preston; four grandchildren: Dominique Fairbanks, Bianca Viens, Joseph Muscarella and Gia Barber; and two great-granddaughters, Julia Grace and Clara Rose.

In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral Mass was held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home assisted in caring for her services.

Published in The Day on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
Very sorry for the loss of your mother. She will be missed by all who knew her. I was unaware of your mother’s passing as it was not in the Norwich Bulletin newspaper. I was informed today by a mutual friend. Very sorry.
Mary Perras
Friend
September 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Todd and Karen Guertin
Friend
September 23, 2020
Pete and Family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your in my thoughts and prayers. Kathleen Brennan Barnard

Kathleen Barnard
September 22, 2020
Peter ~
We are deeply saddened to read of Auntie Grace's passing..
So many wonderful visits and memories.
Our love and prayers are with you and all of your family.
Diana & Charlie Lasch
