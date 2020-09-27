Norwich - Lucretia "Grace" Barber, 95, a longtime Norwich resident passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Grace was born to Italian immigrants, Joseph and Rose Savino in the Bronx, N.Y. As a young girl, she moved to Scotland, working on her parents' dairy farm. Grace married her husband, Peter D. Barber, Dec. 1, 1956, and moved to Norwich to raise her family.



Grace was a deeply devoted and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved nothing more than spending time and being surrounded by her family. She will be sorely missed.



She was predeceased by her husband Peter D. Barber; and brother Nicholas Savino. She is survived by her son Peter A. Barber and wife Annette of Norwich; daughter Roseanne and husband Joseph Muscarella of Norwich; a sister Rose Cochran of Preston; four grandchildren: Dominique Fairbanks, Bianca Viens, Joseph Muscarella and Gia Barber; and two great-granddaughters, Julia Grace and Clara Rose.



In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral Mass was held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home assisted in caring for her services.



