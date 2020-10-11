1/1
Lucretia Manos Ruddy
1933 - 2020
Waterford - Lucretia Manos Ruddy, 87, of Waterford died peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Bayview Health Care Center. She was born Aug. 16, 1933, in New London, the daughter of the late Christos and Theresa Tsiropoulos Manos.

Known to all as "Lu," she studied piano and organ from an early age, and worked in her father's restaurant, the Capitol Candy Shoppe, across from her home on Broad Street in New London. She graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute in 1951, attended the former New London Business College, and worked as a secretary at Southern New England Telephone and Electric Boat.

Mrs. Ruddy married William J. Ruddy Jr., a pharmacist and New London High School teacher, July 2, 1961. Bill and Lu enjoyed a happy, 31-year marriage. After raising her family, she returned to work in 1981, as the main office secretary at New London High School, retiring in 1996.

Mrs. Ruddy was the first organist at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London, serving from 1947, when she was just 14, until 1964. In 1978, she became the organist at St. Paul Church in Waterford, and remained there for three decades. She also sang in choirs in her youth, and passed on her love of music to her children.

A lifelong resident of southeastern Connecticut, she loved her home and the Christmas season, as well as the shoreline and local history. She enjoyed traveling, especially a 1993 trip to Greece and Turkey with her children. She often visited cousins on Long Island, and had lifelong friendships with high school classmates, serving as class treasurer and helping to plan reunions. She was a past member of the former WMI Alumni Association, the American Guild of Organists and the Daughters of Penelope.

Survivors include her son, John Ruddy; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and John Foley, all of Waterford; her brother and sister-in-law, George and Olga Manos; her aunt, Emily Poulos Spathakis, all of East Lyme; her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Ruddy Hanrahan of Waterford; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Her husband predeceased her in 1992; and a daughter, Anne C. Ruddy, died in 1967.

The family thanks the staff of Bayview Health Care Center, her home since 2009, for the wonderful care they provided in her last years.

Because of the pandemic, funeral services at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church are private. She will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, is assisting the family. To view photos or share a memory, visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com <http://www.neilanfuneralhome.com>. Donations may be made to the St. Sophia Enosis Philoptochos Society, 200 Hempstead St., New London, CT 06320.

Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
