|
|
Uncasville - Lucy Burgess, 83, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was born Lucia Piascik Oct. 24, 1936, to the late Antoni and Monika (Majchijak) Piascik in New London. She later married John Burgess in New London. He predeceased her in 1998.
Lucy liked to cook, craft and keep a meticulous home, all while caring for her family. She worked at the former Capeheart Corp and Beaudreau Electric. Friends and neighbors as well as her son Steve will miss her.
Besides her husband, Lucy was also predeceased by a son, Michael Burgess.
Calling Hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, all being held at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville. Procession will follow for inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
Donations in Lucy's memory may be made to either the CT Humane Society or .
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 1, 2020