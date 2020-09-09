Norwich - Lucy Davis, 95, of Norwich passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. She was born in Norwich Sept. 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Matteo and Angelina Tedesco.



She was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Leo Davis, who passed away in February 1988. They were married for 42 years. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Anastasia Ellison, Raffaela Twarog, and Mary Salomon; brothers, Pasquale Tedesco and Matteo Tedesco.



Lucy is survived by two children, Lonnie Davis of Niantic and Tish and Jay Lorinsky of Norwich; four grandchildren Lance and Michelle Davis, Leticia Gerry, Michael Lorinsky and Nicole Lorinsky; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister Angelina Serruto.



Lucy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be remembered for her kindheartedness and generosity. She was well known for her delicious cooking. The aromas would travel through the neighborhood enticing many to stop by for a bite. She always made room at her table and always had plenty of food.



Lucy's family would like to thank Dan for helping her throughout the years, whom was like a grandson to her.



Due to current circumstances, burial will be private and there will be no calling hours at this time. We hope to hold a memorial at a later date.



Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



