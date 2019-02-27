Groton - Luz H. Pelkey age 61 of Groton passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.



She was born in Manila, Philippines Sept. 23, 1957, the daughter of Dionisio and Maria Joaquin Hermida. Luz was married to Randy R. Pelkey April 17, 1982, in Subic Bay, Philippines, and he survives.



Luz had worked for many years as the Photo Lab Manager at Walmart in Groton and she was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Gales Ferry.



Besides her husband, Luz is survived by her daughters, Marie and husband, Jesse LeBlanc, of Willimantic, Christie and husband, Philip Burns, Jr, of Gales Ferry, and Marilyn and husband, Rolando Sapiot, of Yokosuka, Japan; her sister Linda and husband Floyd Yates of Corpus Christi, Texas; as well as her eight grandchildren, Ian, Philip, Roman, Sebastian, Quentin, Zachary, Myra and Allyssa. She was predeceased by her brothers, Pepito and Raymondo Hermida, and Remedio Pentecostes.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry. Interment will be in Avery Stoddard Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory. Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary