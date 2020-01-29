Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albert & Burpee Funeral Home
253 Pine St
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 782-7201
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda DeVivo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda A. DeVivo


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda A. DeVivo Obituary
Rumford, Maine - Lynda A. DeVivo, 77, of Rumford, Maine died Jan. 24, 2020, at the Rumford Community Home in Rumford, Maine. She was born in New London Dec. 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Charles and Ann (Haynes) Brown. She was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of Waterford High School, Class of '60.

She was employed by Northeast Utilities and Mystic Color Labs before her retirement. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church in New London. She enjoyed photography. She delighted in being with her grandchildren as well as in the company of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister Sherry Howser. She is survived by a son Mark, of St. Mary's, Ga.; and a brother Peter (Judith) of Auburn, Maine; grandsons, Mitchell, Cole, Jake, Brain; nieces, Kim, Caroline, Betsy; and nephews, Bob, Andy, and Matt. She also leaves her faithful friend since childhood, Gerry Wade of Waterford.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. James Episcopal Church in New London, CT. Condolences and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -