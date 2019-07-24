|
Niantic - Lynette Elin (Theriault) Ridolfi, 73, died July 17, 2019, at CT Hospice of Branford.
Born in Taunton, Mass. April 21, 1946, she spent most of her life in Stratford and lived most recently in Chapman Woods, Niantic. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene F. Ridolfi.
She is survived by her parents, Marcel V. Theriault and Hilda G.E. (Campbell) Theriault of Homosassa Fla.; two sons, Jonathan E. Ridolfi of East Bridgewater, Mass., and Michael J. Ridolfi and wife Sarah of Breckenridge Colo.; special niece Jennifer L. Theriault of Niantic; two brothers, Wayne V. Theriault and wife Linda of Milford and Richard E. Theriault and wife Nancy of Downingtown Pa.; four grandchildren, Levi, Natalie, Isaiah and Josey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Lyme Pubic Library.
Thomas l. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on July 24, 2019