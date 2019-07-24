Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette Ridolfi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Elin Ridolfi


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynette Elin Ridolfi Obituary
Niantic - Lynette Elin (Theriault) Ridolfi, 73, died July 17, 2019, at CT Hospice of Branford.

Born in Taunton, Mass. April 21, 1946, she spent most of her life in Stratford and lived most recently in Chapman Woods, Niantic. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene F. Ridolfi.

She is survived by her parents, Marcel V. Theriault and Hilda G.E. (Campbell) Theriault of Homosassa Fla.; two sons, Jonathan E. Ridolfi of East Bridgewater, Mass., and Michael J. Ridolfi and wife Sarah of Breckenridge Colo.; special niece Jennifer L. Theriault of Niantic; two brothers, Wayne V. Theriault and wife Linda of Milford and Richard E. Theriault and wife Nancy of Downingtown Pa.; four grandchildren, Levi, Natalie, Isaiah and Josey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Lyme Pubic Library.

Thomas l. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now