Ledyard - Lynn C. Larsen, 66, of Ledyard, wife of 45 years to Thomas L. Larsen died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, after complications due to rheumatoid arthritis for many years.
Born in New London, she is the daughter of Mabel (Brothwell) Campbell of Ledyard and the late John Campbell.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her three brothers, Jack Campbell of Lisbon, Gary Campbell and his wife, Marie and Glen Campbell and his wife, Marie, all of Ledyard; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Larsen and his wife, Mary; and three sisters-in-law, Charlotte Raich and her husband, Richard, Rebecca Wirkkala and her husband Richard, and Patricia Wilson all of Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private burial at the convenience of the family will be held at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic. A service for Lynn will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Grace Fellowship Evangelical Church, 102 Providence-New London Turnpike in North Stonington. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Teen Challenge CT Chapter, 86 Spring St., New Haven, CT. 06519.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2019