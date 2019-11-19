Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Evangelical Church
102 Providence-New London Turnpike
North Stonington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Larsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn C. Larsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn C. Larsen Obituary
Ledyard - Lynn C. Larsen, 66, of Ledyard, wife of 45 years to Thomas L. Larsen died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, after complications due to rheumatoid arthritis for many years.

Born in New London, she is the daughter of Mabel (Brothwell) Campbell of Ledyard and the late John Campbell.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her three brothers, Jack Campbell of Lisbon, Gary Campbell and his wife, Marie and Glen Campbell and his wife, Marie, all of Ledyard; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Larsen and his wife, Mary; and three sisters-in-law, Charlotte Raich and her husband, Richard, Rebecca Wirkkala and her husband Richard, and Patricia Wilson all of Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial at the convenience of the family will be held at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic. A service for Lynn will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Grace Fellowship Evangelical Church, 102 Providence-New London Turnpike in North Stonington. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Teen Challenge CT Chapter, 86 Spring St., New Haven, CT. 06519.

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -