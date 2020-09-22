Waterford - Lynn Carol Ferraro, 68, of Waterford died Sept. 18, 2020. Her cause of death was kidney failure.



Lynn was born May 17, 1952, in White Plains, N.Y. She was the youngest of five children. Often she remarked that she was always entertained by all that was happening around her! Her family moved to Pequannock, N.J. in 1963. In 1970 she graduated from Pequannock High School. In high school she developed her interests in theater and music. Lynn had leading roles in her high school musicals and played clarinet in the band which traveled to Scandinavia playing concerts.



Lynn graduated from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio in 1980. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in both Theater Arts and Speech and Hearing Pathology. Upon graduation Lynn moved to Niantic where her parents were then residing. She worked for Project Learn for ten years as an instructional aide, especially for hard-of-hearing students. Lynn also substituted in the East Lyme Public Schools.



Eventually, Lynn, a devoted daughter, left Project Learn to become the care giver for her aging parents. After their deaths she was employed in customer service at Brooks in Flanders, which eventually became Rite Aid.



Sadly, Lynn had a major operation and subsequent illnesses which left her unable to work. She retired from the work world at age 60. Lynn participated in the Intentional Theater in Waterford, a local theater group, for three to four years. She also was adventurous and traveled to Scotland three times to study singing at Sterling University.



Lynn was a gentle soul who loved her large family and cats and kept track of everyone. She had a pleasant engaging manner with people and always displayed an interest in their affairs.



Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Edith (Lewendon) Ferraro; and her sister Gail Foley. She leaves behind her siblings, Kay (John) Whritner of Niantic, Dr. Douglas (Sandra) Ferraro of Henderson, Nev. and Donald (Judy) Ferraro of Patterson, N.Y.; and numerous nephews and nieces, including locally Susan Whritner of Niantic.



The family plans to hold a memorial gathering and celebration of Lynn's life in the near future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store