Old Lyme - Lynn D. Smith, of Sunset Drive, Old Lyme died Monday July 6, 2020, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford with her family by her side.



A full obituary will be appear in a future edition of The Day.



Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements.



