Old Lyme - Lynn Delaney Smith, 75, of Old Lyme, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, overlooking the beautiful Branford Harbor. She was born Oct. 30, 1944, in Norwich, to Lucille and Leo Delaney, who predeceased her. She married Charles M. Smith, of New London, Sept. 21, 1963.
She is survived by her husband Charles Smith; her sister Laura Conley and husband Rick; her three sons, Thomas, Charles Jr. and wife Carolyn, and Timothy and wife Kimberley; her seven grandchildren: Patrick, Christopher, Nicholas, Morgan, Cabot, Caitlin and Greyson; her niece Courtney and husband Andrew; in addition to many cousins; and extended family members.
Lynn graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1962, and worked for a short time as a bookkeeper, until staying home to raise her children. Upon her youngest reaching school age, she began working at Candlewood Gift Shop in Essex, and enjoyed a 20-year career, before retiring in 2003.
"Mamee," as she was warmly nicknamed by her grandchildren, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, employee and friend to all, and altruistically gave her love, time, energy and money to help all those in need. Attending a sporting or special event of her children, grandchildren and niece was a given. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida for a month in early spring, often using the opportunity to visit the homes, birthplaces, libraries and graves of U.S. presidents, along with other historical sites that caught her interest. Some highlights of her travels was a crosscountry trip of the U.S. with her husband in 2010, and a trip to Ireland in 2009, with family. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers, and attended the PGA event in Connecticut as often as possible, as it combined her love of golf and walking.
Walking became a passion, and she enjoyed it during her frequent trips throughout New England, especially visiting the covered bridges of Vermont, exploring the Connecticut Lakes and the many leaf-peeping trips, while celebrating her anniversary to Charles. Keeping track of her steps in one of the many diaries she kept is a testament to her meticulous record-keeping abilities. These diaries accompany the many photo albums created from pictures taken during her travels and events. At home, she enjoyed watching home restoration and cooking shows, and was often inspired to try a new recipe as a result. She will always be remembered for the many platters of delicious cookies she baked for loved ones during the Christmas season.
There will be a private graveside service followed by a Funeral Mass at Christ the King Church in Old Lyme, at 11 a.m. July 17, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no reception at this time. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
for directions and to sign the online guestbook.
We strongly suggest that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lynn's name to the Shoreline Food Kitchen & Pantries (SSKP) P.O. Box 804 Essex, CT 06426; https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/SSKP
or The Connecticut Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405; https://www.hospice.com/donate/