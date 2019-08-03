|
Old Lyme - Lynn Ellen Roche, 53, daughter of Francis M. Roche and Nancy (MacVane) Roche died July 30, at Yale New Haven hospital.
Lynn Ellen was a graduate of Old Lyme High School and New London School of Business.
Lynn Ellen "Nellie" was a lover of all animals, and could be counted on to take good care of all her furry "nieces" and "nephews".
Her joys were boating, spending time at the beach, visiting Cliff Island, Maine in the summer and getting her fill of lobster, chowdah, and mackerel. She was an avid reader and Sudoku enthusiast.
She leaves behind her parents; her sisters, Lesley (Charles) Lowe, Suzanne (Frank) Morelli; and her longtime dear friends, Patti and Chris Read, Kelly and Roger Abell.
She left us much too soon.
Call hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Fulton Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. Flowers welcome.
Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and directions.
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019