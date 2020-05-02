Lynn John "Sam" Brackett
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Uncasville - Lynn John Brackett, also known as "Sam," passed away April 25, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in upstate New York.

He grew up in Ballston Spa, N.Y., on a dairy farm with his family. He moved to Connecticut and enjoyed over 57 years at Electric Boat as a radiographer. He enjoyed his time off watching sports on TV. He always loved to work on his yard and be outdoors on his John Deere tractor. He was silly and made us laugh all the time.

He had a large family whom he loved starting with his wife Linda Mariani Brackett; daughters, Sandy Sullivan and Brenda Walden. He loved his four grandchildren, Kevin Patrick Jr., Katelyn, Frank and Cindy; his three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Arabella and Evelyn. He is also survived by two brothers, Ronald and John; one sister Deliene. He is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Marie; brother Freddy; and sisters, Sharon and Colleen.

He's remembered by his laugh, funny stories and great smile, which was a little bigger when he was with his favorite dog Lola.

Services will be private at Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home in Niantic at the request of the family. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for Mr. Brackett's family, or to view his memorial video.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved