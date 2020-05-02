Uncasville - Lynn John Brackett, also known as "Sam," passed away April 25, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in upstate New York.
He grew up in Ballston Spa, N.Y., on a dairy farm with his family. He moved to Connecticut and enjoyed over 57 years at Electric Boat as a radiographer. He enjoyed his time off watching sports on TV. He always loved to work on his yard and be outdoors on his John Deere tractor. He was silly and made us laugh all the time.
He had a large family whom he loved starting with his wife Linda Mariani Brackett; daughters, Sandy Sullivan and Brenda Walden. He loved his four grandchildren, Kevin Patrick Jr., Katelyn, Frank and Cindy; his three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Arabella and Evelyn. He is also survived by two brothers, Ronald and John; one sister Deliene. He is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Marie; brother Freddy; and sisters, Sharon and Colleen.
He's remembered by his laugh, funny stories and great smile, which was a little bigger when he was with his favorite dog Lola.
Services will be private at Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home in Niantic at the request of the family. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for Mr. Brackett's family, or to view his memorial video.
Published in The Day on May 2, 2020.