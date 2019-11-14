|
Norwich - Lynvert "Creature" Rhodes, 74, husband to Eulalie "Roz" Rhodes and resident of Norwich entered eternal rest Nov. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 25, 1945 in Darlington, S.C., son of the late Sammy Lee and Beersheba London Rhodes. Lynvert worked as a residential recovery specialist and case manager for The Sound Community Service Inc. (S.C.S.I.) in New London.
In addition to his wife Roz, he leaves to cherish his memory his son Santo Rhodes of Hamden; his son's mother Bertha Rhodes of Woodbridge; grandchildren, Alexandra, Zoe and Kaiya Rhodes of Hamden; one very special grandson King Eli Little; and stepdaughter Dinyse Smith both of Norwich; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Day on Nov. 14, 2019