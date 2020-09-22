1/1
Mabel Elizabeth (Brothwell) Campbell
Ledyard - Mabel Elizabeth (Brothwell) Campbell, 95, a lifelong resident of Ledyard died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Dickson) Brothwell.

Mabel was predeceased by her husband John Thompson Boyd Campbell; a daughter Lynn Larsen; and sister Mae Carlson.

She is survived by her three sons, Jack Campbell of Lisbon, Gary A. Campbell Sr. and his wife Marie, Glen Campbell and his wife Marie; son-in-law Thomas Larsen, all of Ledyard; her sister Carole Polony of Brookfield; six grandchildren, Kurt Ostreicher, Bethany Buckles and her husband Chris, Gary Campbell Jr. his wife Kristi, Jeffrey Campbell and his wife Robyn, April Osborn and her husband Justin, Bryan Campbell and his wife Dawn; eighteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and five nieces; and a nephew.

Mabel loved her home in Ledyard. In her early years, she became fond of riding and owned several quarter horses. She also loved to cook and feed others. She was a wonderful listener and her door and heart were always open to everyone. Family, friends and faith were very important to her.

A private graveside service will be held at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic.

Published in The Day on Sep. 22, 2020.
