Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
10 Prospect Street
Essex, CT
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
10 Prospect Street
Essex, CT
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Fall River, MA
View Map
Mabel L. Hathaway


1924 - 2020
Mabel L. Hathaway Obituary
Haddam - Mabel L. Hathaway, 95, of Haddam, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Hathaway Jr., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Fall River, Mass. Oct. 14, 1924.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 10 Prospect Street, Essex, followed by burial at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River, Mass. Those planning to attend at the cemetery will meet at the main gate on Prospect Street. A calling hour will be at 9 a.m. preceding the service at the church.

Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home.
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2020
