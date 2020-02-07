|
Haddam - Mabel L. Hathaway, 95, of Haddam, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Hathaway Jr., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Fall River, Mass. Oct. 14, 1924.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 10 Prospect Street, Essex, followed by burial at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River, Mass. Those planning to attend at the cemetery will meet at the main gate on Prospect Street. A calling hour will be at 9 a.m. preceding the service at the church.
Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home.
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2020