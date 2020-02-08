Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
10 Prospect Street
Essex, CT
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
10 Prospect Street
Essex, CT
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel L. Hathaway


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel L. Hathaway Obituary
Haddam - Mabel L. Hathaway, 95, of Haddam beloved wife of the late Robert W. Hathaway Jr., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Fall River, Mass. Oct. 14, 1924, a daughter of John and Sarah (Holden) Leather.

She devoted her life to raising her five children. She also worked for many years as a quality control technician for Litton Industries, Sweda International in Fall River, Mass. She was a member of her Durfee High School class of 1942 reunion committee, planning reunions from its first to seventieth in 2012. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, generosity and kindness, as well as her baking and cake decorating skills, especially her yummies, raisin squares, and chocolate covered peanut butter balls. She was an avid knitter and will be fondly remembered by dozens of family members and friends for whom she knitted customized Christmas stockings.

She is survived by her children, William (Virginia Nelson) of New London, Robert (Mary Vandewalle) of Glendora, Calif., Thomas (Cathy) of Bowie, Md., Elizabeth (Robert) Bochman of Higganum, and James (Margaret) of Spotsylvania, Va.; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. She is also survived by her brother Walter Leather of Salisbury, N.C. She was predeceased by her sister Alice (Arthur) Westgate. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 10 Prospect Street, Essex, followed by a graveside service and burial at approximately 1:30 p.m., in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River, Mass. Those planning to attend at the cemetery will meet at the main gate on Prospect Street. A calling hour will be at the church at 9 a.m. preceding the service.

To share a memory or express a condolence to Mabel's family please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home.
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -