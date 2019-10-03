|
|
New London - Mable Belton, 90, of New London entered eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. She was born in Ridgeway, S.C. to the late Levi and Rose Belton.
As an adult she moved to New York. She worked as a supervisor with Eagle Electric Manufacturing Company in New York for over 40 years. She was known as a hard worker until she retired. After retirement, she moved to New London to live near her niece Vivian Blackburn and family. Mable was known for her bible knowledge and love of the Lord. She was a devout woman of faith and put God first in all facets of her life.
She is survived by seven brothers, Willie, Samson, Truman, Larry, Aaron, Rueben, and Levi Jr.; six sisters, Pearl, Fannie Mae, Sheila, Maggie Lee, Mary Ellen and Debra Ann; a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; sisters in-law; brothers in-law; friends; church family (New York). She was preceded in death by her eight brothers, Hardin, Arthur, Hubert, Ellis, Jerry, David, Thomas; two sisters, Althia, Viola; a stepmother Isabell Belton. All held a special place in her heart.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman street, New London. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Oct. 3, 2019