Niantic - Madeline Barone, 89 of Columbus Avenue passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at at St. Agnes Church 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Interment will be private. There are no calling hours. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Feb. 20, 2019
