Niantic - Madeline "Sis" (McCarthy) Barone, 89, was reunited with her loved ones in heaven Feb. 19, 2019. Born Mar. 8, 1929, in New London to Jeremiah and Madeline (O'Neill) McCarthy, she grew up on Beckwith Lane in Old Lyme. On May 15, 1954, she married her beloved husband, James A. Barone, who predeceased her on Apr. 25, 2018. They made their home in Crescent Beach, Niantic for the past 64 years.



Madeline graduated from Old Lyme High School in 1947 where she was an active participant in many sports and school activities. With her father being the telephone man for the Town of Old Lyme and having the switchboard located in the family home, she naturally became a telephone operator for SNET working out of Old Saybrook until raising her family became her primary career. For many years she was an East Lyme High School "lunch lady".



Artistic and creative by nature, she leaves a legacy of her paintings, artwork, crafts, and quilts that are treasured by her family. She was a communicant of St. Agnes Church, an avid tennis player, and was active in the Clamshell Quilt Guild, the St. Agnes Women's Club, and the Crescent Beach Association.



She was devoted to her family, friends and faith and made the lives of those who knew her better in her quiet, unassuming way. Rarely did she miss a school or sporting event that involved her grandchildren. Hosting holiday and spur of the moment gatherings for family and friends was her specialty. She and Jim enjoyed travelling and were fortunate to have been able to visit many places over the years.



Madeline is survived and will be eternally missed by her son, James M. (Mary) Barone; her daughters, Linda (Dale) Leger and Nicolette (Reginald) White; her cherished grandchildren Vincent, Jack and James P. Barone and Ashlie and Luke Sobus. She is also survived by her brother John (Judy) McCarthy and her sisters-in-law Esther (Bob) Williams and Eleanor (Wayne) Goodrich, her nieces and nephews and their families, cousins and many dear long-time friends and neighbors who were like family to her.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Maurice "Bud" and Patricia McCarthy; her brother-in-law, Jacques Williams; her nephews, Kevin Sherman and John Wiggin; and a special aunt, Rose Sabilia.



We extend our grateful appreciation to friends, neighbors and extended family members and to Mary's Ministry of St. Agnes Church for their thoughtful acts of kindness throughout our Mom's time of compromised health. We also thank the nurses, aides and staff of Lawerance and Memorial, floor 6.2 and Beechwood who were a blessing to her and to the family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic. Per her wishes, there are no calling hours. Interment will be private. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.