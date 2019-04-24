Norwich - Madeline (Fenton) Bohara DiStasio passed away April 21, 2019, at the age of 90 surrounded by her loving family. Madeline was born Feb. 22 1929, in Drummondville Quebec, Canada, daughter of the late James and Ida Fenton. She married Michael J. Bohara Dec. 31 1949, who predeceased her Feb. 22 1990. May 31 1991, she married John J. DiStasio, who predeceased her Nov. 29 1999.



Madeline was a graduate of NFA, class of 1947, and also graduated from the former St. Agnes Training School in pediatric and obstetrical nursing in 1949. She retired from Norwich Hospital in 1989, having worked in Medical Records. She was a member of CSEA Retiree Chapter #403 and AARP Norwich Senior Center Chapter 3636.



Madeline was devoted to her faith and family.



Madeline is survived by four children, Robert Bohara and wife Linda of Naples, Fla., Michael Bohara and wife Sharon of Summerville, S.C., Theresa Bohara of Sprague, and Eileen Lee and husband William of N. Franklin; three step children, Thomas DiStasio and wife Christine of Norwich, Nicholas DiStasio and wife Mary of Norwich, and Rosemary Gaska and husband Steve of Florida; six grandchildren, Stephen, Christopher, Caitlin, Morgan, Corinne, and Austin; six step-grandchildren, John, Marissa, Madeline, Mikayla, Bryan and Patrick; three great-grandchildren, Leah, Owen and Ethan.



She is also survived by a brother, James (Gloria) Fenton of Orange Park, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother David H. Fenton; sisters, Maj. Patricia M. Fenton and Sister Marie Therese; daughter-in-law Eileen Bohara; son-in-law Peter Burgess; and stepson John DiStasio.



Calling hours will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday April 25, 2019, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 11 Baltic Rd., Occum, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude's or Hospice of Southeastern Connecticut.



Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory. Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary