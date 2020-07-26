Waterford - Maida A. Grippo, 102, of Waterford, entered eternal life July 9, 2020, at her home in the company of her loving family.



She was born April 26, 1918, in New London, the daughter of the late Einar and Alena (Smith) Thomason Sr. She attended local schools in New London and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick "Fred" Grippo who passed Dec. 11, 2000.



She is survived by two daughters, Carol Lynch, who has been her caregiver, of Waterford, and Suzanne LaBant, of Florida; four grandchildren: David Lynch Jr., Todd Lynch, Heather LaBant and Jessica LaBant; four great-grandchildren: Jacob, Hayden, Ryleigh and Ainsley Firmin; and a great-great-granddaughter, Everleigh Grace. She was predeceased by three siblings, Lawrence Thomason, Ulla Thomason and Einar Thomason Jr.



Funeral services and interment in Jordan Cemetery were private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store