New London - Maj-Britt Hellsund died peacefully at home in New London Nov. 2, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Maj. Britt was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Malmo, Sweden and immigrated to the United States in 1952. She had resided in New London for 54 years.
She is survived by her son Per Hellsund; daughter-in-law Mary Hellsund; and her beloved companion John Pallof; as well as a nephew and three grandnieces in Sweden. She was predeceased by her husband Borje Hellsund; daughter Katarina Kendall; sister Gerd Granqvist; and her parents, Nils and Hildur Nilsson.
Maj-Britt retired from Lawrence + Memorial Hospital's business office after fifteen years of service. Always an ardent supporter of the hospital, she was a member of the hospital auxiliary and went on to volunteer in the gift shop for twenty-four years. She amassed an amazing 11,350 hours of service as a hospital volunteer and was honored to be recognized for her efforts in an issue of the hospital newsletter. She truly loved her volunteer work there and all the wonderful friends she made over those many years.
She loved to travel and knit, and many folks will remember her for the beautiful sweaters she made and gifted over the years. She possessed a unique combination of boundless energy and toughness, combined with a kindness and generosity that touched many people.
The Hellsund family would like to thank Dr. Benjamin Newton and the staff at the Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford for their care and compassion shown for Maj-Britt during her illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lyman Allen Museum in New London once COVID restrictions are lifted and it is safe to gather.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Smilow Cancer Center, Waterford, Attn: Office of Development, 365 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT 06320; or visit https://www.lmhospital.org/donors/make-a-gift.aspx
. To send family condolences, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/maj-britt-hellsund/
.