1/1
Maj-Britt Hellsund
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maj-Britt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Maj-Britt Hellsund died peacefully at home in New London Nov. 2, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Maj. Britt was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Malmo, Sweden and immigrated to the United States in 1952. She had resided in New London for 54 years.

She is survived by her son Per Hellsund; daughter-in-law Mary Hellsund; and her beloved companion John Pallof; as well as a nephew and three grandnieces in Sweden. She was predeceased by her husband Borje Hellsund; daughter Katarina Kendall; sister Gerd Granqvist; and her parents, Nils and Hildur Nilsson.

Maj-Britt retired from Lawrence + Memorial Hospital's business office after fifteen years of service. Always an ardent supporter of the hospital, she was a member of the hospital auxiliary and went on to volunteer in the gift shop for twenty-four years. She amassed an amazing 11,350 hours of service as a hospital volunteer and was honored to be recognized for her efforts in an issue of the hospital newsletter. She truly loved her volunteer work there and all the wonderful friends she made over those many years.

She loved to travel and knit, and many folks will remember her for the beautiful sweaters she made and gifted over the years. She possessed a unique combination of boundless energy and toughness, combined with a kindness and generosity that touched many people.

The Hellsund family would like to thank Dr. Benjamin Newton and the staff at the Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford for their care and compassion shown for Maj-Britt during her illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lyman Allyn Museum in New London once COVID restrictions are lifted and it is safe to gather.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Smilow Cancer Center, Waterford, Attn: Office of Development, 365 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT 06320; or visit https://www.lmhospital.org/donors/make-a-gift.aspx. To send family condolences, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/maj-britt-hellsund/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Maj-Britt was an amazing woman that I had the pleasure of knowing for 20 years at L&M. She will be sorely missed. My Deepest Condolences to the Family.
Julie Culbusky
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved