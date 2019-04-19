|
|
|
Waterford - Malachi "Mal" Wells, 85, of Waterford, passed away peacefully April 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Edith (James) Wells, who survives him.
Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 310 Fort Hill Rd., Groton, CT 06340. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More