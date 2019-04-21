Waterford - Malachi "Mal" Wells, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully with loved ones at his side April 16, 2019, in Waterford after a long and valiant battle with heart disease. Mal was born 85 years ago April 5, 1934, in Sumter, S.C. to the late Thomas and Melissa (nee Fortune) Wells.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edith (nee James); their children, Terry Wells, Sandra Wells (Gerald Lathon), Wanda Wells and Melinda Wells; his adoring grandsons, Jordan Wells and Alexander Lathon; and his brother Sam Wells. He was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.



Upon graduating from high school, Mal married Edith, his childhood sweetheart, and joined the Navy. Together they embarked on a journey that took them from the farmlands of South Carolina to New London where they began their family. Mal, a long-time resident of Waterford, retired from Northeast Utilities after working there for many years. He was a soft-spoken man with an inquiring and intelligent mind coupled with a gregarious nature. He enjoyed renovating houses and gardening. His vast collection of tools and equipment was legendary. He will be dearly missed by his family, as well as the many relatives and friends whose lives he touched over the years.



Mal will be laid to rest with military honors at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 310 Fort Hill Rd., Groton, CT 06340.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated.