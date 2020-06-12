Waterford - Malcolm Gourlie, MD, 72, of Waterford passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.



He was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Waterford, the son of the late Howard and the late Anne (née MacLeod) Gourlie.



Dr. Gourlie is survived by his wife Pamela Goulie of Waterford.



A full obituary will appear in a later edition.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store