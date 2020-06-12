Malcolm Gourlie MD
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Malcolm Gourlie, MD, 72, of Waterford passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Waterford, the son of the late Howard and the late Anne (née MacLeod) Gourlie.

Dr. Gourlie is survived by his wife Pamela Goulie of Waterford.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved