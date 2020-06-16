Waterford - Malcolm Gourlie, MD, 72, of East Haddam and Waterford, passed away June 8, 2020, surrounded by his family at his lifelong home in Pleasure Beach, Waterford.
Malcolm found his life's calling as a doctor, a scientist who practiced the art of medicine. He studied medicine at the Università degli Studi di Perugia and the University of Connecticut Medical School, completed his residency with Middlesex Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program, and built his practice in Moodus-East Haddam. Dr. Gourlie approached medicine with sensibility and humor, facilitating healing for thousands of patients over his 37 year medical career. He had the rare ability to make each person feel validated and accepted no matter their life circumstance.
Malcolm served on many professional committees and boards, and served his community as school physician and medical director of a local nursing home. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, a lifetime member of the New England Society of Clinical Hypnosis and the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis. President of the Middlesex County Medical Society, Chairman of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee at Middlesex Hospital and Connecticare, and a member of the Connecticut Academy and American Academy of Family Physicians.
Malcolm spent his summers on the Connecticut shoreline making memories with family and friends. His love was unconditional. He shared generously, and only ever asked that you pay it forward. You could find him in the kitchen making a meal for 5 or 50, or rocking on the front porch enjoying a cocktail with Lou, his lifelong friend. His Pleasure Beach friends and neighbors remember him as the man who built community through entertaining social events hosted by alter egos, Lions Rough and Capt'n Cook'r.
Malcolm had an innate curiosity about life. He had a humble spirit, he was always striving to be better and do better. He believed education, learning and personal growth are life-long pursuits. He had a keen interest in astronomy, hypnotherapy and gourmet cooking.
Malcolm is survived by his wife, the love of his life and partner in all things, Pamela Boisvert Gourlie; siblings, John Gourlie and Christine Gourlie Drinan; children, Tricia, Annie, and Colin; grandchildren, Ava, Ella and Reve. He was predeceased by his sister Sheila Gourlie Foxman; and parents, Dr. Howard and Anne Gourlie.
Beloved by patients, respected by colleagues, and cherished by his family, Dr. Malcolm Gourlie's dry humor, infectious smile, accepting nature, welcoming spirit, sage advice, and humble virtues will live on through the thousands of people that he encountered throughout his rich and fulfilling life.
Due to current precautionary health measures, public services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor the life of Dr. Malcolm Gourlie by contributing to the Middlesex Health Center for Integrative Medicine: https://middlesexhealth.org/donate/make-a-gift
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
