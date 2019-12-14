|
Canterbury - Malcolm "Bob" Platt, 64, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Bob worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat in HVAC on the submarines, and then as a CAD operator in the design phase.
Calling hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich, CT 06360. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 20, at Abington Cemetery, 592 Mashamoquet Road, Pomfret Center, CT 06259.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Humane Society of Connecticut.
Published in The Day on Dec. 14, 2019