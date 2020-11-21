1/1
Mamie Ashford Barnett
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Mamie Ashford Barnett was born October 28, 1929 in Durham, N.C. She was an only child. In the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 2020, Mamie made her transition to be with the Lord.

Living in Durham, N.C., Mamie graduated from Hillside High School. She later moved to Baltimore, Md. where she married James Ashford, and gave birth to their three children. While raising her children, she worked as a Teacher's Aide for the Baltimore City School System. After divorcing James Ashford, Mamie later married George Barnett.

In 1975 Mamie and her three children moved to New London, where she worked as a substitute teacher for the New London Public School System. After a 50-year career in the education system, Mamie ended her career at the age of 80 as a Daycare Attendant for New London Adult Education.

Mamie was a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 45 years, and enjoyed some of that time as a member of the church choir.

Mamie is survived by her three children, James Ashford, Michael Ashford, and Karolyne Ashford; two grandchildren, Antwan Ashford and Zhane' Ashford; and great-granddaughter Malya Ashford.

As the matriarch and treasure to her family, Mamie will be deeply missed.

A graveside celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London, interment immediately following. Visiting hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London. www.lestergeefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 20, 2020
To Jimmy, Michael, Caroline Ashford, I will Miss Mother Ashford Barnett. Upon Tuesday and Wednesday I was grieving for Her unknowing She was leaving to go Home. Michael(whom stood by her bed side everyday) told me today 11/20/20. I will truly miss her also the fun times we had together at Oliver Garden after Shiloh Baptist Church Services. I will keep You All and Me in My Prayers But Mother is in Eternity. HALLELUJAH
Mibu Coleman
Daughter
November 20, 2020
Aunt Mamie, you will be missed dearly but will never forgotten. My you rest in peace in the presence of the Lord.
Robert Lee. (Shuddie)
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved