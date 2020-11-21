To Jimmy, Michael, Caroline Ashford, I will Miss Mother Ashford Barnett. Upon Tuesday and Wednesday I was grieving for Her unknowing She was leaving to go Home. Michael(whom stood by her bed side everyday) told me today 11/20/20. I will truly miss her also the fun times we had together at Oliver Garden after Shiloh Baptist Church Services. I will keep You All and Me in My Prayers But Mother is in Eternity. HALLELUJAH

Mibu Coleman

Daughter