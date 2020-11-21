New London - Mamie Ashford Barnett was born October 28, 1929 in Durham, N.C. She was an only child. In the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 2020, Mamie made her transition to be with the Lord.
Living in Durham, N.C., Mamie graduated from Hillside High School. She later moved to Baltimore, Md. where she married James Ashford, and gave birth to their three children. While raising her children, she worked as a Teacher's Aide for the Baltimore City School System. After divorcing James Ashford, Mamie later married George Barnett.
In 1975 Mamie and her three children moved to New London, where she worked as a substitute teacher for the New London Public School System. After a 50-year career in the education system, Mamie ended her career at the age of 80 as a Daycare Attendant for New London Adult Education.
Mamie was a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 45 years, and enjoyed some of that time as a member of the church choir.
Mamie is survived by her three children, James Ashford, Michael Ashford, and Karolyne Ashford; two grandchildren, Antwan Ashford and Zhane' Ashford; and great-granddaughter Malya Ashford.
As the matriarch and treasure to her family, Mamie will be deeply missed.
A graveside celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London, interment immediately following. Visiting hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London. www.lestergeefh.com
