Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Mantha Tsekmeres
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mantha Tsekmeres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mantha Tsekmeres


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mantha Tsekmeres Obituary
Waterford - Mantha Tsekmeres, 88, of Waterford passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Pogoniani, Greece Nov. 20, 1930. Her husband, Efthimios Tsekmeres, passed away Jan. 16, 1999. Mantha and her late husband owned and operated Oakdale Pizza for many years.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie and husband Chris Matsas, Annie and husband Simo Fotiadis and Aggie and husband Angelo Koukoularis, all of Waterford; a sister Sophia Dimos of Greece; 7 grandchildren, Nick and wife Kristen Matsas, Tim and wife Sophia Matsas, Andreas Matsas, Lena and husband Alex Ellison, Mantha Fotiadis, Effie and husband Andy Papadopoulos and Dimitri and wife Olivia Koukoularis; as well as 9 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street, New London. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mantha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now