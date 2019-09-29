|
Waterford - Mantha Tsekmeres, 88, of Waterford passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pogoniani, Greece Nov. 20, 1930. Her husband, Efthimios Tsekmeres, passed away Jan. 16, 1999. Mantha and her late husband owned and operated Oakdale Pizza for many years.
She is survived by three daughters, Debbie and husband Chris Matsas, Annie and husband Simo Fotiadis and Aggie and husband Angelo Koukoularis, all of Waterford; a sister Sophia Dimos of Greece; 7 grandchildren, Nick and wife Kristen Matsas, Tim and wife Sophia Matsas, Andreas Matsas, Lena and husband Alex Ellison, Mantha Fotiadis, Effie and husband Andy Papadopoulos and Dimitri and wife Olivia Koukoularis; as well as 9 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street, New London. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019