Centerbrook - Manuel N. "Manny" Siegel, 90, previously of Cutchogue, N.Y. and Niantic passed away peacefully the evening of Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home in Centerbrook with the love of his family surrounding him.
Born Sept. 3, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Avrum and Tauby Siegel, Manny was the only brother to seven older sisters, all of whom predeceased him. He was the beloved husband of Barbara "Bobbie" Siegel who predeceased him. Married Oct. 5, 1956, Manny and Bobbie shared the joys and trials of life over 61 years, living by sea, raising a family, and sharing a deep and abiding love for one another.
Manny was devoted to his family, with a love for each person that was palpable and fully returned. He was the much-loved father of Donna, Cynthia (deceased) and Marjorie; and the cherished Grampa, aka "Pa," of Anthony, David, Emma, Greta and Tom. He was also greatly loved by Marjorie's husband, Tom, and Donna's husband, Lou, as well as David's wife, Cathy and their children, Manny's great-grandchildren, Michael, and Clare.
Manny was loving and generous, supportive, and funny - always ready to make you smile with a wisecrack, good word, kind gesture or a hug. As a favored uncle, Manny's many nieces and nephews, all recall his humorous remarks, generous spirit, and kind acts as the essence of the special person he was. Manny secured a special place in the heart of virtually everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He enriched the lives of those with whom he crossed paths with a warmth and comfort beyond measure. When you were with Manny, you just felt safe, loved and "at home."
After serving in the United States Marine Corps, Manny earned an accounting degree from Adelphi University and practiced accounting with a large firm in New York City, becoming a Certified Public Accountant and then an independent business owner. Over the course of his career, Manny owned and/or managed and facilitated the growth of several successful businesses. He was always gifted with, and enjoyed, numbers. He had an avid interest in the stock market, sports involving numbers (including horse-racing) and, when older, played Sudoku regularly.
Manny loved to fish! His daughters, their spouses and all his grandchildren have happy (and often humorous) memories of fishing with him. In addition to the smile on his face and the glimmer in his eye, Manny always had a dog (or two) by his side. In later years, he enjoyed sitting outside on his deck in Niantic and, more recently, on the covered porch of his Centerbrook home where he lived with Tom and Marjorie. He enjoyed reading, and discussing, books that ranged from detective thrillers to popular fiction to books on politics and the economy.
Manny will be greatly missed and warmly recalled in many happy memories by his family and friends. Manny is survived by his daughters, Marjorie Siegel Russell, and her husband Tom of Centerbrook, and Donna Siegel Moffa, and her husband Lou of Haddon Township, N.J.; five grandchildren, Anthony Moffa, David Moffa and his wife Catherine, Emma Russell, Greta Russell and Tom Russell; as well as two his great-grandchildren, Michael and Clare Moffa.
Manny was a special son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and the nicest friend to more people than can be counted. Manny was the epitome of a "mensch" and the world is a better place for the existence of his amazing soul. A celebration of Manny's life will be held at a future time when friends and family can gather safely - until then, we will all "keep swinging" and cherish our memories of him individually.
Donations in Manny's memory can be made to one of his favorite organizations, "Wounded Warriors
" Wounded Warrior Project
- PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246
