Resources More Obituaries for Marc Gadbois Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marc Anthony Gadbois

1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bozrah - Marc Anthony Gadbois, 50, of Bozrah entered eternal life May 15, 2019.



Marc's journey started March 14, 1969, when he was the third son born to his late parents, William and June Carol Gadbois, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



Marc attended and graduated from East Lyme High School in 1988. Marc worked at Candy's Kozy Kitchen where he learned to be a legendary baker.



He was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of Saint Mathias in East Lyme. Marc was an active member in the Dick Pillar Polkabration Fan Club. Marc spent most evenings listening to Polka music and even had the pleasure of meeting his favorite Polkabration music stars. He also loved listening to Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5. Marc enjoyed his country music and loved listening to Kenny Rogers and Alabama. Marc had quite an extensive music collection.



Marc was the biggest fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics. Marc was able to meet his childhood heroes of baseball and hockey. Marc was an avid movie watcher and loved playing video games.



Marc will be most remembered for his warm and caring love for his family and friends. Marc never met a person he didn't like and those lucky enough to know Marc were equally fond of him. He had a larger than life personality, a great sense of humor and a love for living every day.



Marc is survived and will be sadly missed by his brothers, William, Peter and Allan Gadbois; his niece, Gianna Marie; and nephews, Alexander Ludwig and Matthew Luke Gadbois; cousins, Pamela (Buzenski) Bobinski, Debra (Buzenski) Picardi, Clark, Barbara Ann, and Gretchen van der Lyke, Cindy Gadbois and the entire Rivard Family.



Marc is at home and in peace in the loving arms of his beloved Mother, June Carol.



Marc's family would like to express their deepest and sincere gratitude to the Oak Hill staff and U. C. P. for their wonderful care of Marc and for providing many opportunities for the honorary "Mayor" Marc Gadbois to grow and see the world.



Marc's family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to the many doctors and health care providers who assisted Marc throughout his miraculous journey.



There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad Street, New London. Published in The Day on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries