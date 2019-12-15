|
Mulberry, Fla. - Marcia Ann (Cook) McKennie, 83, of Mulberry, Fla., formerly of Gales Ferry, passed away following a brief illness Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, with her loving husband of 64 years and daughter at her side.
Marcia was born in Malden, Mass. to Kenneth A. and Clarice L. (McGranahan) Cook. Marcia is predeased by her parents; son, James R. McKennnie Jr.; daughter Bonnie L. Fall; granddaughter Clarissa M. McKennie; and grandson Steven D. Small.
Marcia was a 1954 graduate of Mountain Lakes High School in New Jersey where she met her husband. She attended Cornell University to study to be an x-ray medical technician, but left school to marry her high school sweetheart. They were married in New London in 1955, where he was attending submarine school.
Marcia was active in the Gales Ferry community as the Gales Ferry Fire District tax collector, volunteer in the voter registration office, Girl Scout Brownie leader and Junior choir director and Sunday School teacher at St. David's Episcopal Church. For many years she worked at the Gales Ferry School as a teacher aide. She retired as a nurse at the Gales Ferry Medical Group. She also worked at a pediatric and pulmonary office while living in Virginia. Her best accomplishment was being a Navy wife of a submariner for 22 years, raising three children, while he was deployed for many of those years.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Mckennie Sr.; daughter Cynthia L. and husband Walter Small of Pawcatuck; her brother Bradford Cook and wife Sue of Boyton Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Lepage, Daniel (Carrie) McKennie, David (Lisa) Fall, Brian (Jennie) Fall, Robert (Allison) Fall and Grace McKennie and fiance Danny; nine great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Nathan, Scarlett and Sienna, Gabe and Lily and Riley, Emily and Marina.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019