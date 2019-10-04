|
|
Waterford - Marcia Hill Oller, 87, was born April 5, 1932, in Newton, Mass. to Elizabeth and George E. Hill Jr. and passed away the afternoon of Oct. 1, 2019, in Waterford.
Marcia was raised in Toledo, Ohio. She was a Kappa Delta at Toledo University. After college she was working as a medical technician at a hospital in the Chicago area when she met her future husband, Russell I. Oller Jr. Marcia and Russell were united in marriage Sept. 10, 1955, and they raised three children in Des Plaines, Ill. Marcia also worked as a bank accountant and a homemaker. Upon retirement they moved to Salem, Mo. where she began raising pedigree dogs, these puppies were her second family. Marcia loved her family and cherished time spent with them.
Preceding her in death were her husband and parents. Marcia is survived by her loving children, Deborah Gen Green and husband Dale "F" Green of Waterford, George Edward Oller and wife Julie Petelle of Des Plaines, Ill., and Russell Isaiah Oller III and wife Pamela Ann Oller of Salem, Mo.; one sister Deborah Hill Allen of Brockton, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Daniel Green, David Green, Robert Keller, Andrew Zitkus, Bobby Oller, Russell Oller IV, and Kayla Oller; four great-grandchildren, James, Ace, Zolla and Kameron; two nephews, Stephen Allen and Michael Allen; and extended family and friends.
Marcia will be sadly and deeply missed, but fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Crossroad Presbyterian Church, Waterford.
All arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri.
Published in The Day on Oct. 4, 2019