Mystic - Marcia Thurston Robinson, 90, of Mystic died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born July 25, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of Edwin Rice Thurston and Helen MacDonald Thurston. She graduated from Stanford University in 1952, Phi Beta Kappa. She also attended the Sorbonne for French studies, the Academic Julian in Paris for painting, and the Central School in London for pottery.



Marcia was married to Orin Pomeroy Robinson III Dec. 10, 1960. She is survived by her husband; her three children, Sam, Lisa, and Will; and four grandchildren.



She served on the boards of Waterford Public Library, the New London Garden Club, and the Connecticut Early Music Society. Marcia was also an accomplished pianist, painter, and potter. One of her favorite quotes is the following by E.B. White: "I arise in the morning, torn between a desire to save the world and a desire to savor the world. This makes it hard to plan the day." She was dearly loved by her entire family and friends and will be truly missed.



The family will greet relatives and friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Seating capacity limits, social distancing, use of face masks and public health directives will be in place.



Funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Noank Baptist Church, 18 Cathedral Heights, Noank, CT 06340.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store