Niantic - Marco J. Chirichella, 32, of Nahant, Mass., formerly of Niantic, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.

He was the husband of Rebecca Taylor Chiricella, and was a 2005 graduate of East Lyme High School.

Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Agnes Church, with interment following in Union Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2019
