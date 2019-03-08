Niantic - Marco John Chirichella, 32, of Nahant, Mass., formerly Niantic, died peacefully of a cardiac event March 3, 2019.



He was born in Newport, R.I., Feb. 27, 1987, the son of Pasquale and Ellen Redding Chirichella. He married his soulmate, Rebecca Taylor Chirichella April 1, 2017, surrounded by the love of their family and friends.



He was a 2005 graduate of East Lyme High School where he proudly wore the title, Captain of the High School Football team and later received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Connecticut State College. He was employed as a sales representative for Rite Window, based in Woburn, Mass., where he was very successful and dedicated to the company.



Marcos hobbies included football, golf, being surrounded by his family and friends, making people laugh through music and videos, and his cat, Lulu.



In addition to his wife, Rebecca and parents, Ellen and Pasqualle, he is survived by his grandmother, Nancy R. Redding of Waterford; Paul A. Redding of Niantic; aunts, Nancy J. Redding of New London and Mary R. Decyk (Ted) of Scotland, CT. He has cousins, Drew T. Decyk, Grant R. Decyk. He has an aunt, Delia DeRogati and cousins, Veronia and Mario DeRogati of Pisa, Italy; father and mother-in-law, Chesley and Paula Santosuosso Taylor of Nahant, Mass.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Derek and Joy Barni Taylor of Pa., David and Kelsey Steube Taylor of N.H., and Daniel Taylor and fiancé Lauren Beaudoin of Nahant, Mass.



Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Agnes Church, with interment following in Union Cemetery.