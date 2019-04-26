Mystic - Margaret (Peg) Allyn, 94 of Mystic, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24th, 2019. She was born to the late William and Bridget (Hudson) O'Shea September 23, 1924, in Orange, N.J.



Peg attended Immaculate Conception High School in Montclaire, N.J. Upon graduation, she was employed for 10 years with The Prudential Insurance Co. of America at national headquarters in Newark, N.J.



Peg loved Mystic and spent many a summer vacation at her aunt and uncle's home in town, where she met her future husband, Leonard Allyn. They were married in St. John's Church in Orange, N.J. November 24, 1952. Peg was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years in 1992.



The couple settled in Mystic where they raised three children, close to family and many friends. On sunny summer days, Peg would be at Legion Beach with cousin and best friend, Mary Christensen, and a brood of eight children between them. I don't know how relaxing it was for Peg and Mary, but the kids had a wonderful time and great memories. She loved the beach and water. On some late afternoons, she could be found on their boat, the "Lark", with her dog by her side, watching Leonard hauling in lobster pots from the sound.



Peg was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She also had a strong religious faith and was proud of her Irish heritage. She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice, which she put to good use during mass every Sunday in St. Patrick's Church. Singing at home or in the car with Len was a common occurrence. They'd break into classic Irish tunes, sea chanteys, and popular songs of their era and were really quite entertaining.



Peg had a big and generous heart and was dearly loved by her family. She leaves behind her children, Nancy DiOrio (Michael) of Mystic, Mary MacNicholl (John) of Old Saybrook, William Allyn (Margaret) of Mystic; as well as two grandsons, Michael DiOrio and Joseph Allyn, both of Mystic. Besides her husband, Leonard, she was predeceased by her infant son, Robert Stanton Allyn; and her six brothers and sisters. She will missed by all who knew her.



The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Apple Rehab in Mystic for the wonderful care and compassion given to Peg. A truly professional staff that made this difficult journey easier, we are extremely grateful to you all.



Funeral services and burial will be held privately. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2019