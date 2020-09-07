Victoria, Australia - Margaret Brughera, 86, of Bayswater North, Victoria, Australia and formerly of New London, passed away peacefully in her sleep, early July 31, 2020. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Dominic Brughera; and daughter Lisa Brughera. She is survived by her son Andrew Brughera. Margaret is remembered with much love by Andrew; her sisters, Olwen Jones and Elizabeth Fincher; brother-in-law John Fincher; nieces and nephews, Bronwyn (Mark), Megan, Andrew and Richard; and all their children.
Margaret was born in Victoria and made lifelong friends in graduating from PLC High School, the University of Melbourne with a B.A. in History and the University of Wisconsin, M.A. in Library Science. Margaret was a reference librarian at the Public Library of New London. Margaret and Dominic shared wonderful times with their friends in Connecticut. Together, they enjoyed picnics and dinners, and walking at the beaches and forests. Margaret enjoyed a long and happy retirement in Australia, filled with family time and community service. She was a member of the Church of Christ, and helped run the Opportunity Shop of Bayswater. Margaret and Olwen discovered and met their cousins in Denmark, Scotland, Wales and Australia.
Margaret's funeral was given soon after her passing and a recording is available at https://vimeo.com/445065045
. Family, friends, neighbors and colleagues are invited to:
Share Memories of Margaret and Lisa Brughera - an online meeting with music to celebrate life:
2 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 (USA and Canada)https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89079718993?pwd=UkJrUnpvZ0oraU0zVEZXQVEzUHJVdz09
Passcode: Vhg12U
Charities: the American Stroke Association www.stroke.org
; the National Osteoporosis Foundation https://www.nof.org/