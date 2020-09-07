1/1
Margaret Brughera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria, Australia - Margaret Brughera, 86, of Bayswater North, Victoria, Australia and formerly of New London, passed away peacefully in her sleep, early July 31, 2020. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Dominic Brughera; and daughter Lisa Brughera. She is survived by her son Andrew Brughera. Margaret is remembered with much love by Andrew; her sisters, Olwen Jones and Elizabeth Fincher; brother-in-law John Fincher; nieces and nephews, Bronwyn (Mark), Megan, Andrew and Richard; and all their children.

Margaret was born in Victoria and made lifelong friends in graduating from PLC High School, the University of Melbourne with a B.A. in History and the University of Wisconsin, M.A. in Library Science. Margaret was a reference librarian at the Public Library of New London. Margaret and Dominic shared wonderful times with their friends in Connecticut. Together, they enjoyed picnics and dinners, and walking at the beaches and forests. Margaret enjoyed a long and happy retirement in Australia, filled with family time and community service. She was a member of the Church of Christ, and helped run the Opportunity Shop of Bayswater. Margaret and Olwen discovered and met their cousins in Denmark, Scotland, Wales and Australia.

Margaret's funeral was given soon after her passing and a recording is available at https://vimeo.com/445065045. Family, friends, neighbors and colleagues are invited to:

Share Memories of Margaret and Lisa Brughera - an online meeting with music to celebrate life:

2 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 (USA and Canada)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89079718993?pwd=UkJrUnpvZ0oraU0zVEZXQVEzUHJVdz09

Passcode: Vhg12U

Charities: the American Stroke Association www.stroke.org; the National Osteoporosis Foundation https://www.nof.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Le Pine Funerals
388 Springvale Road
Glen Waverley, Victoria 3150
(03) 8587 5700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Le Pine Funerals Glen Waverley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved