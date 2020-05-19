Mystic - Margaret "Peggy" Busha, 89 years young, passed away peacefully due to COVID-19 April 29, 2020, at Mystic Healthcare. She was born and grew up in New London, the daughter of the late Richard E. and Martha (Lee) Busha.



The family caregiver and a terrific cook, Peggy was predeceased in 2014 by her brother, Richard "Dickie" Busha and in 2019 by her sister, Joann. She was also a caregiver by profession, having worked as a CNA at Greentree Manor for well over 25 years, where she would stay awake on the night shift because she didn't want anyone to die alone if other staff members were sneaking off for naps. She also loved all animals, but especially dogs, and in particular, Hunter, her Doberman, and Otis, her Pug.



She maintained her often-irreverent sense of humor and love of life even while in the early stages of the virus. She will be sadly missed by her caregivers from the days prior to her moving to Mystic Heathcare, all of whom considered her a friend, if not a member of their family, especially Mari Fernando. We would like to thank the staff at Mystic Healthcare for treating Peg with dignity and compassion, and especially with the understanding that unless her hair was neat and she had put on her red lipstick, she wasn't ready to start the day.



We would also like to thank her former physician, the "Italian Stallion," Dr. Ciotolo, as well as Dr. Ouellette, for getting her this far, and the Novartis Patient Foundation for supplying her with monthly free medication for years that prevented the need for countless transfusions or an even more untimely death.



Friends are welcome at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, to socially distance at the Busha family plot for her burial in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Byles MacDougall Funeral Service, New London is in charge of the arrangements. Donations can be made in Peggy's name to the ASPCA or any local animal shelter or rescue organization.



