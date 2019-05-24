Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Margaret Dorothy Halyburton

Margaret Dorothy Halyburton Obituary
Old Lyme - Margaret Dorothy Halyburton, a fiercely independent nurse, artist, mother, grandmother, and friend, left this world peacefully February 17, 2019.

A service for Peggy will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Old Lyme Congregational Church, 1 McCurdy Rd., Old Lyme.

Flowers can be sent in Peg's name to the residents and caring staff of Apple Rehab in Old Saybrook, CT.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2019
