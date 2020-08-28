Gales Ferry - Margaret E. Reubelt, 85, of Gales Ferry passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020, at Apple Rehab in Mystic.
She was born in New London June 1, 1935, the daughter of Robert and Selma Ackers Watrous.
Margaret had worked as a nurse at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London after graduating from the Lawrence and Memorial School of Nursing.
Margaret is survived by her son, William Kenyon of Groton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Donna Marie Kenyon; a brother Bill Watrous; and a sister Selma Watrous.
All services will be private. Please visit www.byles.com
to share a memory or condolence with the family.