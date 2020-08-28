1/
Margaret E. Reubelt
1935 - 2020
Gales Ferry - Margaret E. Reubelt, 85, of Gales Ferry passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020, at Apple Rehab in Mystic.

She was born in New London June 1, 1935, the daughter of Robert and Selma Ackers Watrous.

Margaret had worked as a nurse at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London after graduating from the Lawrence and Memorial School of Nursing.

Margaret is survived by her son, William Kenyon of Groton; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Donna Marie Kenyon; a brother Bill Watrous; and a sister Selma Watrous.

All services will be private. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

Published in The Day on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
