Westerly, R.I. - Margaret F. Shaw, 87, beloved wife of Kenneth M. Shaw, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Born in Pawcatuck, she was the daughter of the late James and Marianna Faulise.
Margaret attended West Broad Street School and graduated from Stonington High School in 1949.
She worked as a bookkeeper for a number of years at the Seidner Mayonnaise Plant on Friendship Street in Westerly. Margaret then worked for Paragon Gifts on Tom Harvey Road as a customer service representative. She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church.
When her husband Ken retired in 1991, the couple spent many happy winters as snowbirds in Vero Beach, Fla. where they made many lifelong friendships that have lasted until the present time.
For many years Margaret and Ken lived in the Misquamicut Beach area. The constant threat of losing their home to a hurricane and advancing age forced them to sell and move into a condo near the center of town.
Margaret was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. Her desserts were a favorite for her grandchildren. She did lots of needlework as well as fancy crocheting.
In addition to her husband, Margaret leaves two daughters, Lynn Nadeau and her husband Roger, and Laurie Torromeo and her husband David. In addition, she also leaves four stepchildren, Steven Shaw, Sandra Gaccione, Sue Shaw and Jeffrey Shaw. Margaret was the loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her former husband Anthony Manzella; daughter Karen Reed; granddaughter Aimee Reed; brothers, Guiseppe, Dominic, Anthony and Joseph; and her sister Mary.
The family wishes to thank Caron Gomes for the exceptional comfort and care that she provided for her aunt Margaret during her illness. Appreciation also to the HopeHealth Hospice aides and nurses for their care and kindness.
In accordance with Margaret's wishes, visiting hours are omitted. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Michael Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in Margaret's memory. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020