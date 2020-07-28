1/1
Margaret Giesing
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Groton - Margaret Giesing, 95, of Groton passed peacefully at home Saturday, July 25, 2020. Margaret was born Aug. 26, 1924, in Old Mystic, the daughter of Benjamin and Helena Welles. She was predeceased by three brothers, Thomas, Russell, and Ralph.

After high school graduation she worked at the Crocker House in New London as an elevator attendant where she met her beloved husband Timothy T. Giesing. They married June 15, 1946, and resided in Groton where Margaret worked in the Groton Public Schools hot lunch program from 1957 to 1980.

Margaret will be remembered for her warm and welcoming presence. She enjoyed the beach and spent many summer afternoons at Eastern Point Beach in Groton. In later years, she was an active member of the Groton Senior Center. She embraced the saying that you are only as old as you feel. She loved playing bingo, knitting and reading and was an avid Red Sox and UConn Huskies basketball fan.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Timothy T. Giesing and is survived by two sons, Timothy Giesing and Thomas Giesing and his wife Lynne; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Margaret treasured spending time with her family and was fondly known by her grandchildren as "Granny Great". She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service following social distancing guidelines will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton is assisting with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home, (hartfordhealthcareathome.org/donate) Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

Published in The Day on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 28, 2020
Tim and Tom,
So sorry for the loss of your mom. Such a sweet lady/. May she RIP
John A Garagliano
Friend
July 27, 2020
I always called Margaret Aunt Mame. She was the most caring and loving woman.
Maureen Sullivan
Friend
