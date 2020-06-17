Margaret H. VanIdour
1936 - 2020
Norwich - Margaret H. VanIdour, 83, passed away peacefully Friday morning June 12, at her home in Norwich. Born Aug. 30, 1936, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii to Mildred Hester and Navy Chief Petty Officer Floyd VanIdour.

Margaret was a long-time resident of Quaker Hill and a member of the Quaker Hill Baptist Church before moving to her group home in Norwich.

She was predeceased by both of her parents; and her loving and caring stepfather Conrad Hester.

The family of Margaret wishes to thank the very caring workers at her home in Norwich for their many acts of love, kindness, and support to Margaret.

She will be missed by her many cousins, childhood friends, and house mates from the Oak Hill residence in Norwich.

Due to Covid-19 there are no services at this time. Memorials services will be held for her in the near future at Quaker Hill Baptist Church.

Published in The Day on Jun. 17, 2020.
