Mystic - Margaret Josephine McGovern Taber, 93, of Mystic passed away Sunday, Jan 20, at her home, after a long and well-lived life. Born in 1927, in Bawnboy, Co. Leitrim Ireland, "Maggie", as she was known to all, was the daughter of Patrick and Mary-Ellen (nee Dolan) McGovern, and sister to Thomas Francis and Mary McGovern. In her teen years, Maggie moved to Providence, R.I. to continue her Catholic education at St Xavier High School. After attending Pembroke College, she worked for several years in a fundraising capacity at the Freeman Charitable Foundation in Providence. She married Raymond Taber, and moved to Mystic where she raised her three children, Mark, Marion and Thomas.
Maggie is survived by her daughter, Marion Kuchenbrod (husband Lucian) and her son, Thomas Taber (wife Geraldine), all of Mystic. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Mark Sean Taber, who died in 1985. Maggie leaves behind her six grandchildren, each of whom she cherished dearly, Patrick, Kian, Kathleen, Caroline, Thomas and Fiona.
Anyone who met Maggie Taber knows what an incredible woman she was. Her generosity and kindness were boundless. She provided a loving home to her own children, but equally welcomed several of her children's friends into her home, caring for them as if her own (and saving a limb or two in the process). This kindness to others was a hallmark all her life, and she was honored in 2016 with the Society of St Edmund Medal for her philanthropic efforts and dedication to serving others in her community. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
Maggie was a self-taught entrepreneur, being one of the first women in the area to open her own business, a four bedroom Bed and Breakfast in 1971, and building it up to be the establishment that resides today as the Taber Inn that continues to thrive as a popular family-owned business. Over the past 50 years, she hosted thousands of guests from all over the globe, with her unique character, Irish hospitality and caring warmth prompting many of them to return year after year, their first question always being, "Where's Maggie?".
Maggie was very proud of her Irish heritage and brought her children back to visit Ireland many times, building in them a close connection to her homeland. She was delighted and proud to be selected as Mystic Irish Parade's Grand Marshall in 2006, giving a speech that drew standing ovations from the audience for its unique wit and humor. Maggie's ability to tell a story will forever be remembered, and while the embellishments may have grown "a tad" over time, the entertainment factor never grew old.
Maggie epitomized the strong Irish woman that author Mary Higgins Clark describes in "My Wild Irish Mother" - "an Irishwoman of warm and generous heart, with undauntable faith in her God, heroic resiliency in trouble, and always, always, an unquenchable sense of humor". She touched so many lives, and we are all the better for it.
Ni bheith a leitheid an aris.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Patrick Church, 32 East Main Street, Mystic. Interment at St Patrick Cemetery will be private, in accordance with Maggie's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Maggie's memory to St. Edmund's Retreat, P.O. Box 399, Mystic CT 06355, to the PTEN Foundation, ATTN: Kristen Anthony, #222 6585 Hwy, 431 S Suite, E. Hampton Cove AL 35763, to NORD, the National Organization for Rare Diseases, 55 Kenosia Avenue, Danbury CT 06810, or to a .
The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 21, 2020