|
|
|
Norwich - Margaret "Peggy" (Barry) Kramarewicz, 58, of Norwich died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 24, at her home. She was the beloved wife of Paul B. Kramarewicz.
Most of Margaret's career was spent in banking. She served as Vice-President of Operations at Scient Federal Credit Union in Groton. Most recently she worked in the Norwich school system as a teacher's aide.
The Funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Friday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Burial will at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Aug. 28, 2019