Griswold - Margaret L. Hairyes, 81, of Griswold, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in New London Oct. 29, 1939, the daughter of Richard and Lucy Micel Ventimiglia. She married William Hairyes, who predeceased her.
She had been employed at the former Bradlees department store in New London, and had belonged to her sewing club. She enjoyed baking, spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and watching her grandson Keith race.
Mrs. Hairyes is survived by her daughters, Susan Brown and Carol Fenn and their husbands Frank Brown and Larry Fenn; her grandchildren that she loved more than anything, Dallas Lumadue, Hollie Lumadue, Keith Brown, Larry Fenn and Lacey Bravard; and her five great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Funeral services are private due to the COVID pandemic. Condolences may be given on Margaret's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
. Kindly omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
.